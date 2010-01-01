📺 The Cook Up by Adam Liaw Season 7 on SBS FOOD 📷 @jiwonkaeshoots
Just a short drive from Canberra or Sydney, unwind in beautiful Orange NSW. Enjoy a private Spanish chef experience for a small group of people at your home or Airbnb for the ultimate rural retreat, paired with local wine and our region's culinary delights.
How does it work?
🧍🏻♂️🧍♀️ 8 to 10 people
🍴Casual set menu to share.
😍 I include tablecloths, napkins, cutlery, all the plates, chopping boards + all the cooking utensils.
🍷YOU need: a table with chairs + your glasses & drinks.
Orange NSW
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